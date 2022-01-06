Fancy Free thrift store continues to thrive after nearly one year open

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A pop-up thrift store in Marquette is preparing to open this weekend.

Open for nearly a year, Fancy Free sells women’s clothing and home decor, which owner Greta Hillstrom sources from across the U.S. “I do a lot of traveling, for instance, this year I’ve gone to Seattle, I just got back from Chicago, I went out to Mexico, New York, Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming,” Hillstrom says.

“Basically, I just travel and I hit up a lot of places, anywhere from thrift stores, estate sales, flea markets and I just look for cool things that I think the people of Marquette will enjoy.”

Hillstrom says the shop’s goal is to offer unique clothing options that women can feel good wearing. “At Fancy Free our mission is to stoke the wildfire of creative expression, and so I love to find one-of-a-kind pieces that I think women will enjoy wearing,” Hillstrom says.

Located on Michigan Street, Fancy Free is open from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6 through Saturday, Jan. 8.

The pop-up shop operates the first full weekend of every month. It says its first year has been a big success.

