‘Faeries of the Night’ Ballet Auditions happening this Sunday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can try out for an original ballet in Marquette this Sunday, January 9th.

‘Faeries of the Night’ auditions will take place from 1-3 P.M. at Kaufman Auditorium.

No experience is necessary... just the desire to get moving!

The show will be a featured performance during Marquette’s Art Week June 20-25th.

Watch the videos below to learn more about auditions...

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.