‘Faeries of the Night’ Ballet Auditions happening this Sunday
All levels of dancers welcome
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can try out for an original ballet in Marquette this Sunday, January 9th.
‘Faeries of the Night’ auditions will take place from 1-3 P.M. at Kaufman Auditorium.
No experience is necessary... just the desire to get moving!
The show will be a featured performance during Marquette’s Art Week June 20-25th.
Watch the videos below to learn more about auditions...
