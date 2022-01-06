Advertisement

‘Faeries of the Night’ Ballet Auditions happening this Sunday

All levels of dancers welcome
Dancers rehearsing for "Faeries of the Night" auditions.
Dancers rehearsing for "Faeries of the Night" auditions.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can try out for an original ballet in Marquette this Sunday, January 9th.

‘Faeries of the Night’ auditions will take place from 1-3 P.M. at Kaufman Auditorium.

No experience is necessary... just the desire to get moving!

The show will be a featured performance during Marquette’s Art Week June 20-25th.

Watch the videos below to learn more about auditions...

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron Variant
Omicron found in Marquette County
STATEMENT: Gov. Whitmer’s Office Statement on First Gentleman Testing Positive for COVID
snow
Winter storm brings widespread snow
New sign outside Sawyer International Airport
Flight cancellations strand travelers across Midwest
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Woman in critical condition after a snowmobile crash in Alger County
The Delta County Road Commission has already used 2,200 tons of salt on state roads.
Constant, small snowfalls causing packed ice on roads
Grace Covenant Church and Feeding America West Michigan distributed 15,000 pounds of food...
Iron County church partners with Feeding America for food distribution
Michigan Works! is joining an upcoming seminar looking at childcare solutions for employees and...
LSCP hosting online event focused on employer-based child care solutions for the U.P.