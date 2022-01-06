Eagle Mine presents 24th Annual Nicolet National Bank Noquemanon Ski Marathon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Nicolet National Bank Noquemanon Ski Marathon presented by Eagle Mine will be celebrating its 24th Anniversary Jan. 21 and 22.

As the countdown to race day begins, crews are out prepping the entirety of the trail and race organizers are looking forward to great conditions.

Event organizers express a great need for community volunteers. Race competitors will bring their friends and families to support them.

“The economic impact is staggering not to mention it is our chance to show off our great community,” said the Noque Ski Race Committee in a press release. “If it weren’t for the hundreds of volunteers this nationally recognized event could not happen. Year in and year out our volunteers have supported our competitors while they ski, bike or snowshoe. Volunteer opportunities range widely from out on the trails, at the start lines, at the finish line, road crossings, and in the dome.”

New this year, event organizers are utilizing a new grass roots volunteer platform from Marquette County United Way called “Yoopers United.” This mobile friendly and web-based system will connect the community to many volunteer opportunities like the Noquemanon Ski Marathon.

To volunteer for the Noquemanon log on to www.yoopersunited.com, click on the calendar link and go to Jan. 21 and 22 to see positions available. Those interested can create an account and help the race committee track volunteers and volunteer impact hours by logging back in after the event. There will also bea United Way booth and kiosk at the Nordic Vendor Expo on Friday night from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Superior Dome. You may also call the race hotline at 866-370-RACE or email noquemanoninfo@gamil.com.

Blackrocks Brewery will once again be the official beer sponsor of the Noquemanon and their 51K IPA is the official beer of the Noquemanon. Other major sponsors this year include Travel Marquette, Invest UP, Make it Marquette and Meijer. A full list of sponsors is available on the race website and the race committee encourages participants, supporters of the Noquemanon, and supporters of the Noquemanon Trails Network, to support these establishments with your business now and throughout the year. To learn more about the races log on to www.noquemanon.com

The Nicolet Noquemanon Ski Marathon is part of the Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN), a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization that promotes development of integrated, multi-use, non-motorized trails. For more information on the NTN visit www.noquetrails.org.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.