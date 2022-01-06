Calumet Theatre announces re-opening

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, January 6 the Calumet Theatre re-opened its doors to the public.

This comes after closing in November in order to update its insurance policies to protect actors and patrons. With new insurance now in place, the theatre plans to start slowly, with tours available to the public, they are also hoping to show movies on the weekends.

Dan Jamison, Calumet Theater Board Chair, explained what the re-opening meant to himself and the community.

“What it means to me is our mission statement that talks about our particular role in this which is for the community and with the community,” said Jamison. “Not just to present shows, but to be an asset to the community.”

The theater will also be holding its grand re-opening event on January 15 at 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. There will more information on the event to come, you can find updates on their website here.

