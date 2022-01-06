Advertisement

Calumet Theatre announces re-opening

FILE. Outside look at the Calumet Theatre in Calumet, Michigan.
FILE. Outside look at the Calumet Theatre in Calumet, Michigan.(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, January 6 the Calumet Theatre re-opened its doors to the public.

This comes after closing in November in order to update its insurance policies to protect actors and patrons. With new insurance now in place, the theatre plans to start slowly, with tours available to the public, they are also hoping to show movies on the weekends.

Dan Jamison, Calumet Theater Board Chair, explained what the re-opening meant to himself and the community.

“What it means to me is our mission statement that talks about our particular role in this which is for the community and with the community,” said Jamison. “Not just to present shows, but to be an asset to the community.”

The theater will also be holding its grand re-opening event on January 15 at 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. There will more information on the event to come, you can find updates on their website here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron Variant
Omicron found in Marquette County
Woman in critical condition after a snowmobile crash in Alger County
STATEMENT: Gov. Whitmer’s Office Statement on First Gentleman Testing Positive for COVID
snow
Winter storm brings widespread snow
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

The logo for U.P. Michigan Works!
Michigan Going PRO Talent Fund awards announced
Blueberry Ridge Trail Lantern
Blueberry Ridge Pathway prepares for its first lantern-lit trail event
Jackson Pointe Citgo sells a $316.3 million Powerball ticket. Jan. 6, 2022.
Winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold at Green Bay area Citgo store
Eagle Mine presents 24th Annual Nicolet National Bank Noquemanon Ski Marathon