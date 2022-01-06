Blueberry Ridge Pathway prepares for its first lantern-lit trail event

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - If you are looking to enjoy the fresh snowfall outside you’re in luck.

Blueberry Ridge Pathway in Sands Township is hosting its first lantern-lit ski and snowshoe trail event. Since Monday the DNR has working tirelessly to prepare for tomorrow night’s event. Lead Ranger Ryan Brown got up extremely early this morning to prepare.

“As for getting the trails ready themselves, I’ve been out grooming since about one thirty this morning and out here about two thirty I was starting to get things in to shape,” said Brown.

Over 100 lanterns hang in snow-covered trees to guide visitors through this stretch of Blueberry Ridge. Brown goes on to talk about his excitement to share this path with guests tomorrow night.

“It’s so cool when people can come out and see trails in a different way, the kerosene lanterns all lit up lighting the trail. The snow, the cold, it’s kind of a magical night,” said Brown.

Although this event is free for anyone with a Michigan recreational passport, visitors will not be allowed on the trail without skis or snowshoes. If you don’t own a pair, they will be available to borrow on a first-come, first-served basis. Brown is unsure what the turnout will be, but looks forward to seeing happy faces embrace the fresh snow.

“We honestly don’t know what to expect it could be ten people, it could be a lot more than ten people. we are going to be here though no matter what and we’re going to ready to talk to people and have some fun out here,” said Brown.

This is the first time Blueberry Ridge Pathway has held this event. if you’re interested in hitting up the trails you can come out tomorrow night from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

