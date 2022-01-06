Advertisement

Art On the Rocks set to return to Marquette for 62nd year

Banner for the event
Banner for the event(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Art On the Rocks show is back this year and now is the time for artists to apply. The event is one of the oldest and biggest art fairs in the U.P.

More than a hundred artists from around the country will participate in the juried art show this July. Artists need to apply before the end of march to be in Art On the Rocks. For the shows director, the range of artists they get makes the event special.

“A lot of these artists travel all around the country especially all summer attending different shows in different states, not just regional artist but we get artists from the west coast, down south, everywhere, so it’s a really cool thing to be a part of and be in that company with these artists sharing their work with our community,” said Art On the Rocks Director, Tristan Luoma.

That application must be received by March 31. Art On the Rocks is scheduled for July 30-31 in Marquette. This will be the 62 year for Art On the Rocks.

