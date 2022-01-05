Winter storm cancels some UP flights

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sawyer International Airport is quieter than usual this afternoon. Our winter storm has caused several cancellations on Wednesday.

Now, crews from both the morning and afternoon shifts are working to clear the runways.

“We are doing all that we can with our crews to ensure that the runways and ramps are cleared for our aircraft,” said Megan Murray, Sawyer International Airport Assistant Airport Manager.

Murray says during storms like this, it’s more than just the snow that causes issues for pilots.

“During this storm, high winds can cause more cancellations,” said Murray.

Sawyer works to clear the runways and provide updates to the airlines. However, the decision to cancel a flight ultimately comes down to the airline.

“A cancellation comes down the airlines discretion,” said Murray. “They take what the runway condition is and if there’s any maintenance and crew shortages.”

COVID-19 infections among airline crews have caused cancellations across the country as well, also impacting Sawyer.

“Over the holidays there were a few cancellations due to maintenance and crew shortages not related to weather,” said Murray.

If an airline does cancel a flight, Sawyer recommends you reach out directly to them to reschedule.

According to flight tracking website flightaware.com, Delta county, Sault Ste. Marie and Ford Airport in Iron Mountain have all experienced delays or cancellations.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.