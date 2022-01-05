Winter storm brings widespread snow

A winter storm system tracks across the region with widespread snow. Light snow is expected for most areas in the south. Moderate to heavy snow develops for the higher elevations of the west and north during the day due to lake enhancement and northeast winds. Snowfall amounts will likely reach near a foot in those areas, elsewhere south around 1-3″. Look out for slippery roads and poor visibility near Lake Superior as winds will gust around 30-35mph. Lake effect snow will continue in the north tomorrow with colder air.

Today: Snowy and breezy with temperatures falling

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Thursday: Lake effect snow in the north

>Highs: Low to mid-teens west, upper teens east

Friday: Cloudy with isolated lake effect snow

>Highs: Upper single numbers west, low teens east

Saturday: Light snow in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Sunday: Lake effect snow showers in the north wind belts

>Highs: Around 20° early, temps fall

Monday: Very cold with snow showers north

>Highs: Single numbers

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Single numbers to low teens

