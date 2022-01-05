Widespread snow, heavy at times through Wednesday -- winter storm warnings in effect

A storm system enters the Western U.P. Tuesday night, producing widespread snow and strong winds -- snow accumulations of 6″ or more possible into the Wednesday morning commute, creating slick roads plus low visibilities from blowing snow.

Click here for the latest alerts from the National Weather Service, including Winter Storm Watches and Warnings.

Click here for winter weather safety tips from the National Weather Service.

Click here for the latest information on closings and delays.

Following the Wednesday system is a transition to lake effect snow over the north wind belts Thursday, tapering off Friday. Then, a Canadian Prairies system brings another round of widespread snow Saturday, with snow chances continuing Sunday through Monday from the lake effect.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with widespread early and then mainly over the north wind belts into the evening; snow heavy at times with potential accumulations ranging from 3″ to 12″+ (increasing from south to north); patchy blowing snow possible; blustery with northeast winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 20s then falling to the 10s in the afternoon

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the north and northwest wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 10s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts, then diminishing in the afternoon; cold

>Highs: 10s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with widespread snow showers in the afternoon; seasonably mild

>Highs: 20s

Sunday and Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; cold

>Highs: 0s to 10s

Tuesday: Variable cloudiness and cold

>Highs: 10

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.