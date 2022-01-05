Voters Not Politicians and Marquette County League of Women Voters propose Voting Rights Resolution

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Two non-profits have made a proposal that could help defend citizens’ rights to vote with an absentee ballot.

Tuesday, Voters Not Politicians and the Marquette County League of Women Voters attended the county commission meeting. The two non-partisan non-profits are trying to pass a voting rights resolution that demonstrates support for eligible voters to use an absentee ballot without proof of I.D.

“We are always, as a league, concerned about voter rights, voter access, and very concerned about bills that are coming up and petitions around about limiting those rights,” Marquette County League of Women Voters Executive Vice President Jo Foley says.

Last March, the Michigan Senate put forth Bill 0285, worrying each group. It suggests that state residents would be required to must provide a valid I.D. to vote by mail.

“Those proposals that are down-state make no sense,” Voters Not Politicians Coordinator Robert Anderson says. “Here in Marquette County, we want to try to preserve our voting rights as best we can.”

In an attempt to do that, the two non-profits have been working together on their own proposal since November. “I suspect that we will have a resolution together that the county will like by the next meeting,” Foley says.

Each group says Marquette and Ishpeming City, as well as Sands and Negaunee Townships, have already passed their own voting rights resolutions. Anderson says this proposal if passed, could help advocate for all voters in Marquette County. “This would be the big one that would be passed by the whole county board, the whole county will be on record in supporting voting rights,” Anderson says.

While not legally binding, each group hopes the county board shows support for absentee voting by passing the resolution to show state lawmakers where they stand. The Marquette County Commission says it will further discuss the Voting Rights Resolution during its next meeting on January 18th. Voters Not Politicians and the LWV are hopeful that it will pass at that time.

