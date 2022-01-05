Advertisement

Upper Peninsula State Bank coming to Houghton

Upper Peninsula State Bank Logo
Upper Peninsula State Bank Logo (WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - UP State Bank is expanding their presence in the Copper Country. It will be building a new branch on Razorback Drive in Houghton.

The bank expects it to be completed in the second quarter of this year. The President and CEO of UP State Bank, David Williams, says it is exciting to open a new location and serve customers.

“We’re a U.P. based bank our only focus is the U.P. and the Copper Country is a great place with great citizens, great businesses, great universities, we believe strongly in our brand of banking and we’re looking forward to bringing that to the Copper Country, so we’re really excited about it,” Williams said.

Upper Peninsula State Bank was established in 1902 and has offices in Escanaba, Iron Mountain, Gladstone and Marquette.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

STATEMENT: Gov. Whitmer’s Office Statement on First Gentleman Testing Positive for COVID
winter storm
Winter storm comes tonight
The incident happened on US-41 at Selma Road in Skandia Township.
5 hospitalized after Skandia rollover crash
A line of cars are seen at LSU Health Shreveport. As the super-contagious omicron variant rages...
COVID case counts may be losing importance amid omicron
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

(NMU logo on WLUC SkyTracker6 Photo)
NMU Board of Trustees appoints presidential search advisory committee
Four Michigan universities receive $18.5 million in federal funding to expand sequencing for COVID-19
Omicron Variant
Omicron found in Marquette County
Screenshot of the upcoming virtual event
LSCP hosting online event focused on employer-based child care solutions for the U.P.