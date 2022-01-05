Upper Peninsula State Bank coming to Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - UP State Bank is expanding their presence in the Copper Country. It will be building a new branch on Razorback Drive in Houghton.

The bank expects it to be completed in the second quarter of this year. The President and CEO of UP State Bank, David Williams, says it is exciting to open a new location and serve customers.

“We’re a U.P. based bank our only focus is the U.P. and the Copper Country is a great place with great citizens, great businesses, great universities, we believe strongly in our brand of banking and we’re looking forward to bringing that to the Copper Country, so we’re really excited about it,” Williams said.

Upper Peninsula State Bank was established in 1902 and has offices in Escanaba, Iron Mountain, Gladstone and Marquette.

