Advertisement

STATEMENT: Gov. Whitmer’s Office Statement on First Gentleman Testing Positive for COVID

((Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File))
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. - The office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement from Press Secretary Bobby Leddy after the first gentleman tested positive for COVID-19 today after experiencing symptoms.

“Today, the first gentleman tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling under the weather. After the positive test, Governor Whitmer took a rapid test, which came back negative, and is awaiting the results of a PCR test out of an abundance of caution. Like so many families around the country, the governor and her husband took extra precautions to limit contact with others to stay safe over the holidays as they celebrated Christmas with their immediate family members in Michigan. Thankfully, the entire family is fully vaccinated and boosted, so the governor has not tested positive and is not experiencing symptoms. Until the PCR test comes back, the governor is isolating in a separate area of the house and has taken steps to complete contact tracing to keep others safe. Governor Whitmer will continue working with top medical experts and health professionals at the state and federal level to increase access to testing, secure additional lifesaving treatments like monoclonal antibodies and new Pfizer pill, and always encourages every Michigander to get vaccinated and wear a secure mask, like an N95. We wish the first gentleman a speedy recovery and hope he feels better soon.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened on US-41 at Selma Road in Skandia Township.
5 hospitalized after Skandia rollover crash
Chris, Jennifer & baby James Edward Dupuis (New Year baby)
First baby born in 2022 in the UP
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
winter storm
Winter storm comes tonight
Scott Zerbel retires after 38 years at TV6.
Veteran TV6 broadcaster Scott Zerbel announces retirement

Latest News

Trevor Ohlsen from Iron Mountain spent six weeks in Sweden with nine other Swedish-Americans in...
Dickinson County musician participates in Swedish reality TV show
Two non-profits have made a proposal that could help defend citizens’ rights to vote with an...
Voters propose Voting Rights Resolution
MDHHS answers questions about COVID-19 booster, testing availability in Upper Michigan
The program is for low-income families and sees them put in what’s called sweat equity on their...
Marquette County Habitat for Humanity is now accepting applications