Advertisement

Prosecutors alert Maxwell judge of juror’s sex abuse claims

Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of the jury's second note during Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York.(Elizabeth Williams | Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors are urging the judge who presided over the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell to conduct an inquiry into a juror’s reported claims that he was a victim of sexual abuse.

The claims were published in several interviews by press outlets with the juror only identified by his first and middle name.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan Wednesday, prosecutors said the claims “merit attention by the Court.”

In the interviews, the juror said he “flew through” the prospective juror questionnaire and didn’t recall being asked if he’d been a victim of sex abuse.

Maxwell was convicted last week of sex trafficking and conspiracy charges after a four week trial.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

STATEMENT: Gov. Whitmer’s Office Statement on First Gentleman Testing Positive for COVID
winter storm
Winter storm comes tonight
The incident happened on US-41 at Selma Road in Skandia Township.
5 hospitalized after Skandia rollover crash
A line of cars are seen at LSU Health Shreveport. As the super-contagious omicron variant rages...
COVID case counts may be losing importance amid omicron
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Omicron Variant
Omicron found in Marquette County
Screenshot of the upcoming virtual event
LSCP hosting online event focused on employer-based child care solutions for the U.P.
Protesters holding medical freedom posters in downtown Rochester Monday.
Mayo Clinic fires approximately 700 unvaccinated employees
The shooting happened on Haw Branch Road around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 27.
Son of North Carolina police officer shot by father has died
FILE - A decorative Grammy award is seen before the start of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at...
Grammys postpone ceremony, citing omicron variant risks