President of UP200 gives update on this year’s race

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP200, Midnight Run, and Jack Pine sled dog races are back after a year’s absence due to COVID-19.

According to the U.P. Sled Dog Association, they are currently monitoring the COVID guidelines and will make modifications as necessary if guidelines change.

President Darlene Walch explained what preparations are underway.

“We’re starting to be able to groom trails, it looks like we’ll have a lot of snow for the trails this year which is great,” said Walch. “We’ve also got a lot of details to plan regarding volunteer positions and where we’re going to schedule people. We know where they need to be we need to know who we’re going to have available.”

There are currently 40 mushers signed up for the 3 races: 18 for the UP200, 14 in the Midnight Run, and 8 in Jack Pine.

The UP200 race will tentatively start on February 20, you can check the U.P. Sled Dog Association website for updates regarding planning and COVID protocols.

If you wish to volunteer you can fill out a volunteer form here.

