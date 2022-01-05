Omicron found in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Omicron variant was identified in Marquette County on Dec. 19.

Marquette County has sent 10 samples since Dec. 10 for genetic sequencing, and only one was positive from Dec. 19. However, this was several weeks ago and Omicron’s transmitting rates are rapid.

“It is presumed that Omicron is the dominant variant throughout Michigan and the U.P. by myself and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) experts,” Dr. Bob Lorinser said in a press release from the Marquette County Health Department (MCHD).

The MCHD provided simplified data about Omicron compared to the Delta variant: Less hospitalization (1/3) and less severe illness if hospitalized (1/2) , decreased length in stay (1/2). Omicron cases may not lead to increased hospitalizations locally. Any other increases in cases will increase the strain and stress on the medical care teams.

Oral antivirals are not currently available locally.

Data supports those “boosted” are 80-90% less likely to suffer a severe illness or be hospitalized; those who are vaccinated but not boosted are 65%. The MCHD said in a press release, “The best protection moving forward is to be vaccinated.”

Proposed goals of MDHHS’s COVID-19 guidance will be focused on:

Preventing death and severe outcomes

Maintaining health care capacity

Maintaining vital infrastructures

Marquette County Weekly COVID stats:

Total weekly cases = 615

Daily average = 89

Testing positivity rates ~ near 25%

Cases presumed underreported by a wide margin; probably greater than 2-4 fold

The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines were updated last night and can be found here.

Some general guidance was provided towards antigen testing “If an individual has access to a test and wants to test, the best approach is to use an antigen test towards the end of the 5-day isolation period.”

Here is CDC’s table of current recommendations. The CDC is set to expand and clarify their current guidance about schools in the next several days. MDHHS reviews CDC guidance and will issue their guidance, like the CDC, within several days.

The protection from well-fitted masks is varied. N95 or KN 95 protect better than surgical, and both protect much better than cloth. Lorinser recommended the use of a N95 or KN 95 mask in the press release.

