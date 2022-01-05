NMU Board of Trustees appoints presidential search advisory committee

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Board of Trustees is beginning to move forward with its search for a new school president.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees approved Presidential Search Advisory Committee appointments and the committee’s charge during a special meeting held virtually Wednesday night.

“We are pleased that the members selected represent a broad range of stakeholder groups and a variety of interests, both on campus and off,” said Steve Young, chair of the NMU Board of Trustees. “It was important to ensure involvement from all levels as we begin the important search for Northern’s next president. All of the individuals considered during this process would have been excellent committee members.”

NMU Assistant Vice President and Dean of Students Chris Greer was appointed to serve as chair of the committee.

“I am honored to be a part of this Presidential Search Advisory Committee and to serve as chair,” Greer said. “I will do my very best to lead this important endeavor so that we can bring top presidential candidates to campus.”

The NMU Board of Trustees voted in early December to retain the services of Parker Executive Search to identify prospective presidential candidates. The advisory committee appointed tonight will be charged with working with Parker on all facets of the search. Responsibilities include reviewing candidate resumes, interviewing top candidates, and identifying three to five unranked candidates to present to the NMU Board of Trustees, who will select the next president.

The Presidential Search Advisory Committee membership includes:

Faculty

Dwight Brady, AAUP president and Communications and Media Studies professor

Daryl Kobie, NMUFA president and Industrial Maintenance professor

Norma Froelich, Academic Senate chair and Earth, Environmental and Geographical Sciences professor

April Lindala, Center for Native American Studies professor

Administration

Carter Wilson, department head, Political Science

Brad Canale, CEO of the NMU Foundation

Chris Greer, assistant vice president and dean of students

Students

Bethany Beavers, ASNMU president

D’Mario Duckett, Black Student Union president

Staff

Rick Schwemin, AFSCME president and buildings and grounds attendant

Jeffrey Roo, UAW 1950 president and Printing Services staff member

Andy Hill, UAW 2178 president and director of annual giving in the NMU Foundation

Community

Jenna Smith, Marquette mayor and HR professional with Marquette Area Public Schools

Community/Alumni

Missy Holmquist, CEO at Upper Peninsula Health Plan

Kara Katona, Makela, Toutant, Hill, Nardi & Katona, P.C.

Alumni

Mike Oswald, COO Hill & Wilkinson Construction and NMU Foundation board of directors

Teri List, Microsoft board of directors

Former NMU Trustee

Donna Murray Brown, who served through Dec. 31, 2021

Current NMU Board of Trustees Members

Robert Mahaney

Jason Morgan

Tami Seavoy

Steve Young, ex officio non-voting

Kerri Schuiling transitioned from her previous role of NMU provost and vice president for Academic Affairs to interim president, effective Oct. 1. She agreed to serve in that capacity until a new president is selected.

