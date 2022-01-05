Advertisement

Monthly Walk with a Doc is canceled Thursday

Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program’s January health event canceled
Walk with a Doc event
Walk with a Doc event(Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - “Walk with a Doc” led by Dr. Evan Loukusa of the Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program, is canceled this month, Thursday, Jan. 6.

The next walk is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Superior Dome.

“Walk with a Doc” occurs the first Thursday of every month.

