Monthly Walk with a Doc is canceled Thursday
Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program’s January health event canceled
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - “Walk with a Doc” led by Dr. Evan Loukusa of the Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program, is canceled this month, Thursday, Jan. 6.
The next walk is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Superior Dome.
“Walk with a Doc” occurs the first Thursday of every month.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.