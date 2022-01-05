MI-LEND Family Visiting Program has potential to help U.P. families

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - MI-LEND or Michigan Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental and Related Disabilities is a state program who’s goal is to prepare emerging leaders to meet the unique needs of families of children and teens with neurodevelopmental disabilities.

In collaboration with the Family Center for Children and Youth with Special Health Care Needs they have created a Family Visiting Program that gives families the opportunity to share their stories, experiences, and service needs with trainees. Trainees then work to connect families with any resources or services that families might be in need of.

They are currently looking for 18 families state-wide to participate in the program, which is an opportunity for families in the U.P. to to represent the rural community.

Michael Bray, MI-LEND Training Director, explained how the program can directly benefit the families with disabled children in the Upper Peninsula.

“Being from the U.P. myself I appreciate the needs of families from rural areas can be more difficult for healthcare and social service professionals to meet,” said Bray. “So by having the U.P. be part of the Family Visiting Program it can have a direct impact on future professionals, it can show them how they can be more effective in meeting the diverse needs of families, especially families in the Upper Peninsula.”

If you wish to participate in this program you can email Lisa Huckleberry, Michigan Family Center and the lead on the MI-LEND Family Visiting Program at HuckleberryL@michigan.gov.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.