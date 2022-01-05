LSCP hosting online event focused on employer-based child care solutions for the U.P.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Works! is joining an upcoming seminar looking at childcare solutions for employees and employers in the U.P. The Lake Superior Community Partnership is hosting the virtual seminar next Tuesday January 11.

According to Michigan Works! employers all over the U.P. are finding that child care shortages are impacting their ability to retain or hire workers. They say it’s really been employers who’ve had to think differently to address this problem.

“Really this event is focused on how employers are contributing to the solution, there’s lots of ways that many community organizations can get involved but it’s employers who are really facing a talent crisis right now,” said Janie McNabb, U.P. Michigan Works! One-Stop Operator.

The virtual event is set for 2 p.m. January 11. There is no cost to attend. Michigan Works! is also asking employers to fill out a survey even if they can’t attend the event. You can find a link to that here.

