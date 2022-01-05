Advertisement

Iron County restaurant under new management

Mr. T’s Family Restaurant new owners Michelle Tomlinson and Peter Schiavo took over five days ago
The restaurant is located off US-2 going east
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Mr. T’s Family Restaurant in Iron River is under new management. The new ownership team is related to the previous owner, who decided to retire.

The restaurant has been in Iron River since 1977. Menu items and hours are expected to remain the same. The new owners say they want to keep the family culture alive.

“The other day we were making French toast and I said this is how Grandpa showed me how to do it. That was kind of fun. If we can just carry on my Grandpa’s legacy, that would be great,” said Peter Schiavo, Mr. T’s Co-Owner.

The owners say the community reception has been positive and they look forward to being in the community for years to come.

