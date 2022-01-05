Iron County church partners with Feeding America for food distribution

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - In Iron County Wednesday, 300 households received fresh and non-perishable food items.

15,000 pounds of food was distributed at Grace Covenant Church in Iron River Wednesday. The church partnered with Feeding America West Michigan to help those in need.

“Anyone who wants to, can come through and receive food items to help supplement what they might need,” said Michael Poindexter, Grace Covenant Church Pastor.

Poindexter said the church hosted a pantry in December and wanted to stay involved.

“I had just moved here then, and I saw the long line of cars down the street, and I thought there was a definite need. I reached out to Feeding America, to try and set up being one of their mobile food areas,” Poindexter said.

Last month’s pantry recorded 40 U.S. veterans picking up food. Today, UPCAP partnered with the church to help too.

“We wanted to do more outreach in Iron County. When we saw this food pantry event was going on, we figured it would be a perfect outreach opportunity. We are more than happy to come out in the cold to serve those who have served us,” said Frank Lombard, UPCAP Veteran Program Manager.

Lombard, a veteran himself, says he hoped to register at least 40 veterans or surviving spouses for additional help. Anyone who qualifies can call 2-1-1 to apply for a $50 grocery store gift card.

“Per capita in the U.P., about 10 percent of the population is veterans. In certain pockets, we might find that higher.”

Poindexter says the church will host the Feeding America truck once a quarter. The next event will be in April.

