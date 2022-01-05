Advertisement

Iowa man and Minnesota son plead guilty in Capitol riot case

An Iowa man and his Minnesota son have pleaded guilty to a charge of civil disorder related to...
An Iowa man and his Minnesota son have pleaded guilty to a charge of civil disorder related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, admitting that they entered the building through a broken window and pushed through a police line once inside.(Source: Gray News)
By DAVID PITT
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man and his Minnesota son have pleaded guilty to a charge of civil disorder related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, admitting that they entered the building through a broken window and pushed through a police line once inside.

Both 51-year-old Daryl Johnson, of St. Ansgar, Iowa, and 26-year-old Daniel Johnson, of Austin, Minnesota, made social media posts noting their participation in the insurrection.

They admitted guilt in a video hearing Tuesday.

They’re likely to get up to six months in prison at their April 12 sentencing.

They agreed to pay restitution of $2,000 each to help defray the $1.5 million in damage to the Capitol.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

STATEMENT: Gov. Whitmer’s Office Statement on First Gentleman Testing Positive for COVID
winter storm
Winter storm comes tonight
The incident happened on US-41 at Selma Road in Skandia Township.
5 hospitalized after Skandia rollover crash
A line of cars are seen at LSU Health Shreveport. As the super-contagious omicron variant rages...
COVID case counts may be losing importance amid omicron
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

FILE - Keith Plessy and Phoebe Ferguson, descendants of the principals in the Plessy V....
Louisiana governor pardons Plessy, of ‘separate but equal’ ruling
Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier in U.S. Navy history.
Navy welcomes first female leader of nuclear carrier
The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
13 dead, including 7 children, in Philadelphia house fire
Interest in Powerball has increased the jackpot again.
Powerball jackpot boosted to $630 million
Soldiers with the 1431st Engineer Company (SAPPER), Michigan National Guard, pose for a unit...
Michigan National Guard Engineer Company achieved performance excellence