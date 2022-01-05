Advertisement

Constant, small snowfalls causing packed ice on roads

The Delta County Road Commission has already used 2,200 tons of salt on state roads.
A truck driving on Lincoln Rd.
A truck driving on Lincoln Rd.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Even though Delta County has only seen one big snowstorm this year, the road commission says the constant small snows are still causing problems.

“It’ll snow, it’ll be 28°, 30°, 32° and we get a little bit of snow, the traffic pounded on and it gets ice cold and then we can’t get it off,” said Jody Norman, manager for the Delta County Road Commission.

So far this year, the road commission has used 2,200 tons of salt on state systems. It averages 5,500 tons on state roads in a season.

“We don’t have a quantity of snow, but we definitely have had enough small events that you’re fighting them nonstop,” said Norman.

This year, the road commission added a fifth night driver for M-35 and US-2. This means there are always one to two people clearing roads at night at both the Escanaba and Rapid River locations.

During the day, there are 23 drivers. If you’re driving behind one of them, the road commission says you shouldn’t pass them because the driver can’t see you.

“Unless you’re on a four-lane and that left lane is in good shape, I know it’s difficult to stay behind us when we’re going 30-35 miles an hour, but we can’t see you,” said Norman.

The Delta County Road Commission has about 350 miles of MDOT roads to clear every day and appreciates your patience as they work.

