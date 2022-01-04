Winter storm comes tonight

Today clouds continue to increase and it will be a milder day. Then snow showers start to move in this evening across the west as a storm system gets closer. It will track just south of the U.P. tonight through tomorrow. Moderate to heavy snow become widespread tonight through tomorrow. A transition to lake effect snow develops tomorrow afternoon through Thursday. Snow amounts will range from 1-3″ in the south, 4-6″ in the central, 7-9″ in the north, and higher elevations around 12 inches. High temperatures occur tomorrow morning and then fall during the day as colder air filters in. It will also become blustery with northerly winds gusting around 40mph. Road conditions will deteriorate quickly with accumulating snow and then blowing snow will reduce visibility at times.

Today: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 20s west, low 30s east

Wednesday: Widespread moderate to heavy snow and blustery

>Highs: Low to mid-20s west, low 30s east

Thursday: Lake effect snow continues in the north

>Highs: Teens

Friday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers early on

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Sunday: Cloudy with a few snow showers north

>Highs: Around 20°

Monday: Lake effect snow in the north and very cold

>Highs: Single numbers below zero west, single numbers east

