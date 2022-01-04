Veteran TV6 broadcaster Scott Zerbel announces retirement

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Veteran TV6 broadcaster Scott Zerbel has announced his pending retirement after 38 years at the station.

TV6 Vice President and General Manager Rick Rhoades says Zerbel will be hard to replace. “Scott brings a wealth knowledge and experience with him to work every day. His career in unique in broadcasting. Typically, broadcasters work at several stations during their careers. Scott started at TV6 in 1984 and never left. That’s special.”

Zerbel has served the station in several different roles over his career and has been a key player in growing the station. Over his tenure Scott has been a Studio Camera Operator, Production Assistant, Associate Producer/Co-Host, Program Producer/Director, Local Program Manager, Newsroom Manager, Executive Producer/Marketing, and Promotions, Creative Services Director and currently he is the Marketing and Creative Services Manager for the station.

Zerbel has helped pioneer local programming along with video production in our market receiving over 45 different awards for broadcasting on the local, state, regional and national level. His most prestigious awards are his two Iris awards he received from the National Association of Television Programming Executives beating out some strong competition. A few of the most rewarding achievements in Scott’s career was successfully getting former TV6 News Director Ed Kearney into the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame and Carl Pellonpaa into the MAB Hall of Fame. He was also instrumental in the establishment of Six Productions in 1990, the station’s long-form video production department, which was a leader in producing long-from videos in the region.

In 1990 Scott became director of the annual TV6 Canathon. He grew the event to include 10 Upper Michigan counties. The TV6 Canathon celebrated its 40th year in 2021 and collected over $62,000 and 100,000 pounds of nonperishable food items for food pantries across Upper Michigan. Since the event began in 1982 the TV6 Canathon’s grand total for has exceeded 4.68 million pounds of food donated. This achievement can be attributed to Scott’s exceptional commitment to the event.

In the community, Scott served on several boards. He sat on the Friends of the DeVos Art Museum Board and USOEC Dream Club Board, MAB Awards Committee, the Marquette Golf Marketing Committee and was a Trustee for the Marquette Regional History Museum when the new facility was built.

Scott is a Northern Michigan University graduate earning a Bachelor of Science in Broadcasting in 1983 and a Master of Arts in Education in Filmmaking in 1985. He also was an Adjunct Associate Professor in the film department at Northern Michigan University for 20 years (1988-2008) passing on his knowledge and experience to future generations.

Zerbel plans to retire on June 3 of this year. He plans to travel, golf, try to sleep in and most importantly, spend more time with his family and his first granddaughter, Penny Lyn.

Beginning today, TV6 will be searching for a new Marketing and Creative Service Manager. They will be interviewing both internally and externally and the position will be posted this week. Please feel free to reach out to Rick Rhoades if you are interested in learning more about or interviewing for the position.

