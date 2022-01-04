Advertisement

Velodrome Coffee Company opening soon in Ishpeming

The coffee shop is tentatively scheduled to open at the end of January
Velodrome Coffee Company roasts all of its beans in-house.
Velodrome Coffee Company roasts all of its beans in-house.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - You’ll soon have another opportunity for coffee sippin’ in Ishpeming.

Velodrome Coffee Company is in the process of moving into its new space on 109 S Main Street.

Although it’s still under construction, the shop owner plans to open the doors by the end of January.

Watch the video below to check out the space...

Watch the videos below to learn more about Velodrome and its mission...

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris, Jennifer & baby James Edward Dupuis (New Year baby)
First baby born in 2022 in the UP
The incident happened on US-41 at Selma Road in Skandia Township.
5 hospitalized after Skandia rollover crash
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Scott Zerbel retires after 38 years at TV6.
Veteran TV6 broadcaster Scott Zerbel announces retirement
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza

Latest News

top 10 banished words in 2022
LSSU releases ‘banished word’ list in 2022
checking hearin
How to know if your child is hearing correctly
Despite the mid-day lull, Evelyn Clouse, fill-in clerk at the liquor store, says business will...
Powerball ticket sales helping small business
“After the holidays, everybody usually has a workout more resolution, or get in better shape as...
Dickinson County YMCA kicks off fitness program