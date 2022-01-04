The UPside - January 3, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsider is Theresa Sell for volunteering her time and space to the Superior Child Advocacy Center (SCAC) which is a place for children who experience abuse to share their story without having to be interviewed in a police station.

When the center was searching for a new location, Sell provided part of a building she owned for the SCAC to use. They were up and running just three weeks after.

