The UPside - January 3, 2022

This week’s UPsider is Theresa Sell for helping the Superior Child Advocacy Center.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsider is Theresa Sell for volunteering her time and space to the Superior Child Advocacy Center (SCAC) which is a place for children who experience abuse to share their story without having to be interviewed in a police station.

When the center was searching for a new location, Sell provided part of a building she owned for the SCAC to use. They were up and running just three weeks after.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

