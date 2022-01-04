Advertisement

Uncertainty reigns in first UPSSA HS Basketball Polls

Tight voting across most of the board
Basketball
Basketball(Source: Associated Press)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Poll

Boys Division 1-3

1. Menominee (2) 4-1 18

1. Escanaba (2) 5-1 18

3. Kingsford 3-1 9

4. Westwood 3-1 8

5. Jeffers 3-0 4

Others receiving votes: Marquette (1-2) 2, Iron Mountain (2-0) 1.

Division 4

1. Ewen-Trout Creek (2) 4-0 17

2. Rudyard (1) 3-0 16

3. North Central (1) 5-0 14

4. Munising 3-0 6

5. Dollar Bay 2-1 3

Others receiving votes: Cedarville-DeTour (2-1) 2, Rapid River (3-1) 1, Brimley (4-2) 1.

Girls Division 1-3

1. Calumet (4) 4-0 20

2. Houghton 5-0 13

3. Sault Ste. Marie 5-3 11

4. St. Ignace 3-2 7

5. Westwood 3-0 4

Others receiving votes: Hancock (5-1) 3, Menominee (4-2) 1, Kingsford (2-3) 1.

Division 4

1. Carney-Nadeau (4) 4-0 20

2. Rudyard 2-1 13

3. Baraga 6-0 11

4. Ewen-Trout Creek 5-1 9

5. Pickford 2-0 5

Others receiving votes: Cedarville-DeTour (4-1) 1, Ontonagon (4-2) 1.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris, Jennifer & baby James Edward Dupuis (New Year baby)
First baby born in 2022 in the UP
The incident happened on US-41 at Selma Road in Skandia Township.
5 hospitalized after Skandia rollover crash
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Scott Zerbel retires after 38 years at TV6.
Veteran TV6 broadcaster Scott Zerbel announces retirement
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza

Latest News

Jan. 3 Boys/Girls HSBB
Jan. 3 Boys/Girls HSBB
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams reacts after catchiong a touchdown pass during the first half...
Packers rout Vikings, Clinch home field advantage through NFC Playoffs
Seahawks score early and often against Lions
(NMU Graphic)
Hot-shooting Wildcats sprint past Finlandia