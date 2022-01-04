Uncertainty reigns in first UPSSA HS Basketball Polls
Tight voting across most of the board
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Poll
Boys Division 1-3
1. Menominee (2) 4-1 18
1. Escanaba (2) 5-1 18
3. Kingsford 3-1 9
4. Westwood 3-1 8
5. Jeffers 3-0 4
Others receiving votes: Marquette (1-2) 2, Iron Mountain (2-0) 1.
Division 4
1. Ewen-Trout Creek (2) 4-0 17
2. Rudyard (1) 3-0 16
3. North Central (1) 5-0 14
4. Munising 3-0 6
5. Dollar Bay 2-1 3
Others receiving votes: Cedarville-DeTour (2-1) 2, Rapid River (3-1) 1, Brimley (4-2) 1.
Girls Division 1-3
1. Calumet (4) 4-0 20
2. Houghton 5-0 13
3. Sault Ste. Marie 5-3 11
4. St. Ignace 3-2 7
5. Westwood 3-0 4
Others receiving votes: Hancock (5-1) 3, Menominee (4-2) 1, Kingsford (2-3) 1.
Division 4
1. Carney-Nadeau (4) 4-0 20
2. Rudyard 2-1 13
3. Baraga 6-0 11
4. Ewen-Trout Creek 5-1 9
5. Pickford 2-0 5
Others receiving votes: Cedarville-DeTour (4-1) 1, Ontonagon (4-2) 1.
