Toys For Tots sees successful campaign for 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The numbers are in for the annual Toys For Tots campaign in Marquette County, and it was a great year. Since October the volunteers from Toys For Tots collected more than 5,000 toys, 1,700 stocking stuffers and nearly 500 books.

This year they estimate helping more than 1,300 children in Marquette County with groups like the Salvation Army and St. Vincent De Paul helping to distribute the donations. The Toys For Tots Coordinator says this year was a success thanks to the generosity of the community.

“Most importantly thank you, thank you to Marquette County, all the businesses, all the veterans groups and organizations and the community itself, because without their generosity we couldn’t have had as successful a campaign as we did this year again,” said Tracey Tippett, Toys For Tots Coordinator.

The Lake Superior Marine Corps League Detachment 764 is the driving force behind the annual Toys For Tots campaign in Marquette County.

