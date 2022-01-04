Advertisement

Toys For Tots sees successful campaign for 2021

Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots(WGEM)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The numbers are in for the annual Toys For Tots campaign in Marquette County, and it was a great year. Since October the volunteers from Toys For Tots collected more than 5,000 toys, 1,700 stocking stuffers and nearly 500 books.

This year they estimate helping more than 1,300 children in Marquette County with groups like the Salvation Army and St. Vincent De Paul helping to distribute the donations. The Toys For Tots Coordinator says this year was a success thanks to the generosity of the community.

“Most importantly thank you, thank you to Marquette County, all the businesses, all the veterans groups and organizations and the community itself, because without their generosity we couldn’t have had as successful a campaign as we did this year again,” said Tracey Tippett, Toys For Tots Coordinator.

The Lake Superior Marine Corps League Detachment 764 is the driving force behind the annual Toys For Tots campaign in Marquette County.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened on US-41 at Selma Road in Skandia Township.
5 hospitalized after Skandia rollover crash
Chris, Jennifer & baby James Edward Dupuis (New Year baby)
First baby born in 2022 in the UP
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Scott Zerbel retires after 38 years at TV6.
Veteran TV6 broadcaster Scott Zerbel announces retirement
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza

Latest News

Photo courtesy: OK2SAY website
Michigan Attorney General issues video outlining potential punishments for making school threats
Photo courtesy: Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development
Gov. Whitmer creates new Office of Rural Development
Gary Boyer, a Resolve Surgical Technologies PEEK Value Stream team member, adds radiographic...
RTI Surgical announces spin off of businesses into 2 independent companies
The Tourist Park sign in Marquette.
Marquette Tourist Park begins taking reservations for 2022