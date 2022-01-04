Tips for your car and home in the cold weather

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Right now, any water lines above ground in Escanaba are at risk of water freezing inside them.

“Waterlines that are close to windows and it’s not insulated, you might have to close your windows and get the drafts away from everything,” said Jeff Lampi, Wastewater Superintendent for the City of Escanaba.

Lampi says Escanaba currently has about 20 inches of frost, meaning no pipes below ground are freezing. That’s not a concern until the frost line reaches about 48 inches.

“If we get continued cold weather, it could happen in a matter of weeks,” said Lampi.

Warning signs of water freezing in your pipes include really cold water and rust.

“When the lines freeze up, it creates a faster flow and it scours some rust off lines.”

If you live in the City of Escanaba and the water in your pipes does freeze, you can call the water department for help.

Just like your pipes, you also need to check up on your car. Advanced Tech Service Center in Escanaba offers a “winterize your car” package.

“We check your engine fluids, your drive train fluids, freeze protection on your anti-freeze and freeze protection on your windshield washer solvent,” said Paul Savard, general manager of Auto Tech Service Center.

Savard recommends driving your car at least once a week.

“If you’re not using the car, start it up. Let it run for a little while. Let that battery get a little warm, the engine gets a little warm,” said Savard.

If your car doesn’t start, Advanced Tech can test your alternator, starter and battery.

“Batteries tend to go dead a lot so if it doesn’t start with a jump, it’s probably going to have to be towed in,” said Savard.

It’s also important to check your tire tread and pressure and make sure they have no cracks on the sidewalls.

