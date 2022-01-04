RTI Surgical announces spin off of businesses into 2 independent companies

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - RTI Surgical, a global private label original equipment manufacturer (OEM) company, announced Tuesday that the company will spin off its Metals business, creating two independent companies that are focused on the needs of customers and patients in their distinct market segments.

As a result of the spin-off, the Metals business, which acts as a full-service partner covering design, development, manufacturing and regulatory support of metal and polymer implants and instruments used in orthopedics, spine and cardiothoracic applications, will change its name and market brand to Resolve Surgical Technologies. The new name reflects the company’s commitment to resolve customers’ end-to-end manufacturing and product lifecycle challenges, so they are free to focus on their strategic priorities.

The current President of the Metals business, Megan Osorio, will become CEO of Resolve Surgical Technologies, focusing on meeting the growing demand for fully outsourced solutions. “Since the company was founded 30 years ago, our hallmark has been innovative product development, world-class manufacturing, rigorous quality management, and regulatory expertise. Our new brand carries this equity forward and communicates our exciting direction as an independent company,” said Osorio.

Resolve Surgical Technologies was founded in Marquette, Mich. in 1992 as Pioneer Surgical Technologies and was acquired by RTI Surgical in 2013. The company will build on its Marquette facility and workforce.

Ownership of both companies will be retained by Montagu, a leading private equity firm specializing in finding and growing businesses that make the world work.

As industry-leading surgical implant suppliers, both businesses partner with leading medical technology companies to design and develop medical devices. The spin-off will reinforce market focus for both the Metals and Tissue & Biologics businesses and better position each company to capitalize on strategic growth opportunities as the need for outsourced private label medical device manufacturing and product life cycle management increases.

