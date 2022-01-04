Quiet, seasonably cold Tuesday before first winter storm of 2022

High pressure builds Monday night over Upper Michigan, bringing scattered clouds to the region and minimizing snow chances -- with isolated snow showers mainly in the Keweenaw and eastern county locations near the Lake Superior shore. The partly to mostly cloudy sky conditions can still allow for intense cooling overnight, with single digit low temperatures possible especially inland.

Then by the evening, a storm system enters the Western U.P., producing widespread snow and strong winds -- snow accumulations of 6″ or more possible into the Wednesday morning commute, creating slick roads plus low visibilities from blowing snow.

Following the Wednesday system is a transition to lake effect snow over the north wind belts Thursday, tapering off Friday. Then, a Canadian Prairies system brings another round of widespread snow Saturday, with snow chances continuing Sunday through Monday from the lake effect.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with widespread snow, beginning west in the evening; snow heavy at times with accumulations over 6″; patchy blowing snow possible; seasonal temperatures and breezy with southeast winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: Lower 20s to Lower 30s (warmer south and east)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with widespread early and then mainly over the north wind belts into the evening; snow heavy at times; patchy blowing snow possible; blustery with north winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 20s then falling to the 10s in the afternoon

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the north and northwest wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 10s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts, then diminishing in the afternoon; cold

>Highs: 10s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with widespread snow showers in the afternoon; seasonably mild

>Highs: 20s

Sunday and Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; cold

>Highs: 10s

