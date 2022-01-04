Advertisement

Nerds of Marquette holding Harry Potter themed event

Campfire CoWorks is hosting Marqwarts School & Marqsmeade Market
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday January 15, Nerds of Marquette are holding Marqwarts School & Marqsmeade Market from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Campfire CoWorks in Downtown Marquette.

The event will be Hogwarts themed classes that will include: Care of Magical Creatures, Charms, Transfiguration, Potions, Astronomy, Divination, Muggle Studies, Defense Against the Dark Arts, and History of Magic.

There will also be a magical market that will have vendors selling art, wands, and some delicious treats.

Ashley Ross, Campfire CoWorks Co-Founder and Nerds of Marquette Volunteer, explained why they want to bring this event to the local area.

“Marquette’s not just about the outdoors, its also about the people who live here, and we want to make sure that everyone who lives here feels included so they want to stay.”

There will also be a “Marqball” event afterwards that will be 18+ from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. It is a dance and mingling event for Harry Potter fans. A silent auction of Harry Potter memorabilia from local artists will also be going on during the event.

Proceeds from the event will go to Social Justice For Us to benefit the LGBTQ+ community.

Tickets are available to purchase online here, they will also be available at the door during the event.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened on US-41 at Selma Road in Skandia Township.
5 hospitalized after Skandia rollover crash
Chris, Jennifer & baby James Edward Dupuis (New Year baby)
First baby born in 2022 in the UP
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Scott Zerbel retires after 38 years at TV6.
Veteran TV6 broadcaster Scott Zerbel announces retirement
winter storm
Winter storm comes tonight

Latest News

Keep water in your pipes from freezing and ensure your car will run.
Tips for your car and home in the cold weather
Gary Boyer, a Resolve Surgical Technologies PEEK Value Stream team member, adds radiographic...
RTI Surgical announces spin off of businesses into 2 independent companies
School district changes some COVID-19 protocols and guidance for masking, testing, and quarantine
Munising Public Schools make changes to some COVID-19 protocols
Nerds of Marquette holds Harry Potter event
Nerds of Marquette