Nerds of Marquette holding Harry Potter themed event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday January 15, Nerds of Marquette are holding Marqwarts School & Marqsmeade Market from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Campfire CoWorks in Downtown Marquette.

The event will be Hogwarts themed classes that will include: Care of Magical Creatures, Charms, Transfiguration, Potions, Astronomy, Divination, Muggle Studies, Defense Against the Dark Arts, and History of Magic.

There will also be a magical market that will have vendors selling art, wands, and some delicious treats.

Ashley Ross, Campfire CoWorks Co-Founder and Nerds of Marquette Volunteer, explained why they want to bring this event to the local area.

“Marquette’s not just about the outdoors, its also about the people who live here, and we want to make sure that everyone who lives here feels included so they want to stay.”

There will also be a “Marqball” event afterwards that will be 18+ from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. It is a dance and mingling event for Harry Potter fans. A silent auction of Harry Potter memorabilia from local artists will also be going on during the event.

Proceeds from the event will go to Social Justice For Us to benefit the LGBTQ+ community.

Tickets are available to purchase online here, they will also be available at the door during the event.

