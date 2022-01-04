Advertisement

Munising Public Schools make changes to some COVID-19 protocols

The remaining masking requirement has been lifted, and students have a test-to-stay option
By Matt Price
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - It was back to work for students and staff at Munising Public Schools.

Doors reopened on Tuesday with some altered COVID-19 protocols. For instance, the student-athlete testing requirement has been eliminated.

“We were testing our student athletes for every Monday weekly, and we’ve discontinued that,” said Munising Middle/High School Principal Mike Travis. “But, if we find that COVID rates are ballooning in our athlete population, {then} we will resume weekly testing.”

The district continues to require anyone positive for COVID-19 to isolate for at least a week. There is also a test-to-stay option, where close contacts are tested for five consecutive school days and must be negative to remain in school.

The LMAS District Health Department’s Public Information Officer, Kerry Ott, says the school district has been responding well.

“I think the way Munising is handling the pandemic in their school is one of the best,” she stated. “I think they’re doing incredibly well up there with their communication, their board, and their administration at the school.”

The district, however, just lifted its remaining masking requirement, which Ott believes is “not ideal.” With case rates on the rise across the country, she says students and parents should do what they can to protect themselves.

“Get vaccinated,” Ott emphasized. “If you’re already vaccinated and you haven’t gotten your booster yet, get your booster. Beyond that, wear a mask when you’re in public places or when you’re in a crowd of people.”

And if cases increase dramatically within the school system, Travis says multiple options are on the table.

“We won’t hesitate to change our masking protocols, our quarantine protocols, and even how we space kids out at lunch” he said. “We can go to a much more restrictive setting and environment if we need to.”

Students and parents are asked to continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms as the school year continues.

Below is Munising Public Schools’ Recommended Masking and Quarantine Guidance:

  • Masks are still required on school buses and other school transportation, per CDC order
  • When a student is exposed to COVID-19 in a school setting, but doesn’t have symptoms:
    • Masks recommended but not required in school or at school events
    • Fully vaccinated close contacts do not have to quarantine
    • Close contacts who have had COVID-19 within the past 90 days do not have to quarantine
    • Close contacts (if both students masked) can stay in school and participate in school activities by testing negative for COVID-19 for five consecutive school days after exposure
    • Close contacts (if one or both students unmasked) can stay in school and participate in school activities by testing negative for COVID-19 for five consecutive school days after exposure
  • Parents should consult with their child’s physician regarding COVID-19 vaccination recommendations
  • Masks would no longer be required for spectators at school events

