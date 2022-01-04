Marquette Tourist Park begins taking reservations for 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette’s Tourist Park is now open to reservations for 2022, the city announced Tuesday morning.

City staff asks for patience if you are trying to make a reservation over the phone. Tuesday is the busiest day of the year for calls in the Parks and Recreation office.

Tourist Park Campground will be open from May 20 to October 16, the city says. The department’s phone number is 906-228-0460.

Reservations can be made online. This is a new reservation system, but your account has been rolled over. You can use the same login credentials as the previous system. You may be required to update your password.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.