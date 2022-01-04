Marquette gets money to sustain port

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ore will continue to flow through the Iron Ore Dock in Marquette’s Upper Harbor.

As we first told you last week, the city is getting a $1.6 million grant. The money will be used to protect the port by cleaning out built up dredge.

“It’s a critical part of our supply chain and how goods move around the country and around the world,” said Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

During a supply chain crisis, Buttigieg says backed up ports in places like California are getting a lot of the attention. He says ports like the one in Marquette, are also pivotal.

“This is going to support good jobs in and around Marquette and the Upper Peninsula,” said Buttigieg. “The role is not appreciated enough around the country of how Great Lakes shipping really sustains so much of what we need in terms of raw materials that support our manufacturing jobs.”

The Lake Carriers’ Association says this port, owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, shipped about six million tons of iron ore last year. Most of the product that leaves this port is sent to make steel.

“This is a vote of confidence in the economy of Marquette, and the surrounding area, and the relevance of that port to the economy at large,” said Buttigieg.

The money is part of a yearly federal port infrastructure grant program. Marquette applied for the funding last year and did not receive it. This year, Cleveland-Cliffs and Lake Superior and Ishpeming Railroad committed $750,000 to the project. That money and the grant will cover the total cost of $2.4 million

“Really appreciate the way the city and their partners went back, refined and polished the proposal,” said Buttigieg. “Brought it back and this time made the cut.”

Marquette says it plans to start the project as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.