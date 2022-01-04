Advertisement

Marquette County Health Department offers additional booster clinic

Moderna said its COVID-19 booster appears to provide protection against the surging Omicron variant. The drug maker said its 50-microgram booster dose increased antibody levels 37-fold.(WBRC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department is adding an additional date for those interested in the Moderna booster for adults ages 18 and over.

The Moderna vaccine will be available on Friday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Northern Michigan University in the Northern Center ballrooms.

Appointments can be made online by following the scheduling link posted at mqthealth.org. For questions or help scheduling call 906-475-9977 and follow the prompts.

Participants must bring I.D. and vaccination card with to the appointment.

Many pharmacies and physician’s offices are COVID-19 vaccine providers and may be able to provide more variety in appointment times, however appointments may be booked out for several weeks.

