Marquette County Habitat for Humanity is now accepting applications

Habitat for Humanity
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Habitat for Humanity is now accepting applications.

The program is for low-income families and sees them put in what’s called sweat equity on their way towards achieving the dream of home ownership. They currently have lots in Negaunee, Negaunee Township and Ishpeming. From start to finish the process can take about a year.

“It is a lot of work, it’s a year to a year and a half of pretty intense work on your home but at the end you get a brand new house for a very affordable mortgage and you get to stay in the area that we all love,” said Alex Lehto-Clark, Volunteer Coordinator for Marquette County Habitat for Humanity

For an application packet you can stop by their office, located on US-41 in south Marquette or call (906) 228-3578 and have an application mailed to you. You can also get one online by clicking here.

