LSSU releases ‘banished word’ list in 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Superior State University has released its annual tongue-in-cheek banished words list, as we start a new year. Here are some words and phrases you might want to avoid in 2022.

10. Supply Chain

9. You’re on Mute

8. New Normal

7. Deep Dive

6. Circle Back

5. Asking for a Friend

4. That Being Said

3. At the End of the Day

2. No Worries

1. Wait, What?

