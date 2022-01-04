Advertisement

LSSU releases ‘banished word’ list in 2022

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Superior State University has released its annual tongue-in-cheek banished words list, as we start a new year. Here are some words and phrases you might want to avoid in 2022.

10. Supply Chain

9. You’re on Mute

8. New Normal

7. Deep Dive

6. Circle Back

5. Asking for a Friend

4. That Being Said

3. At the End of the Day

2. No Worries

1. Wait, What?

