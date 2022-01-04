Gov. Whitmer creates new Office of Rural Development

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive (ED) establishing the Office of Rural Development within the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), Tuesday.

“Rural Michigan is a fundamental part of Michigan’s economy,” said Governor Whitmer. “By creating the Office of Rural Development, we are recognizing the unique challenges and opportunities in our rural communities and implementing policies and making investments to put Michiganders first. “This new office will play a crucial role in supporting MDARD’s efforts and leading new ones as we all work together to build a more prosperous rural economy.”

The Office of Rural Development will focus on all rural matters, provide guidance on pressing issues in rural Michigan and offer insight on how the Whitmer-Gilchrist Administration can invest in thriving rural communities.

“We are committed to investing in our rural communities and businesses through job creation, broadband and infrastructure expansion,” said Gary McDowell, MDARD Director. “The new Office of Rural Development will be laser-focused on reinvigorating Michigan’s rural economies and being their partner on the critical issues they are facing.”

The Office of Rural Development will have the following responsibilities, among others:

Collaborate with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and other stakeholders on rural economic development;

Collaborate with the Michigan State Housing Development Authority to facilitate rural affordable housing development;

Promote sustainability, environmental preservation, and green energy development;

Address the ramifications of population and demographic trends in rural Michigan;

Analyze and provide guidance on education-related issues affecting rural communities;

Collaborate with the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office to facilitate expansion of high-speed internet connections in rural communities; and,

Coordinate with tribal leaders in this state on issues facing rural Michigan.

A new senior leader at MDARD, the Deputy for Rural Development, will run the Office and be the state’s point of contact for community leaders on urgent rural issues. The individual designated as Deputy for Rural Development will have demonstrated competency in issues facing rural Michigan.

“I’m very pleased to see our efforts to support rural communities pay off,” said Rep. Angela Witwer, D – Delta Twp. “This new office will ensure that Michigan communities, no matter their size or proximity to urban centers, receive the support they deserve. I applaud the governor for taking bold action to address their needs. I look forward to continuing to partner with the governor and colleagues on both sides of the aisle to make sure that voices of rural Michiganders are heard in Lansing.”

View a copy of the executive directive here:

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.