Flight cancellations strand travelers across Midwest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A weekend winter storm combined with airline staffing shortages caused widespread flight cancellations into Monday.

Lani Johnson, visiting her boyfriend in Skandia from Hawaii, is among those frustrated flyers.

Originally scheduled to fly home Sunday, her flight was first cancelled and rebooked several times Friday before a series of failed rebooking’s forced her to stay in the U.P. a week longer.

Johnson decided it was best to wait it out and hopes her flight for next weekend is on time.

“My flight out of Marquette was delayed two hours so then I wasn’t able to make my connections in Chicago, so we cancelled that flight and they had me flying out of Escanaba, so we drove about an hour to Escanaba, and I was gonna fly to Minneapolis and then that flight got delayed four hours, so I wasn’t able to make my connecting flight in Minneapolis.”

Flight Aware reported about 5,400 weekend flights cancelled.

