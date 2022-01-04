Advertisement

Dickinson County theatre premieres film starring local actress

The premiere of “An Intrusion” will be Sunday at the Braumart Theatre in Iron Mountain
Doors open at noon on Sunday for the premiere
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - This Sunday, the Braumart Theatre in Iron Mountain is premiering a movie starring a local actress.

Iron Mountain native Kayla Kelly is featured in an independent movie called “An Intrusion.” The home-invasion thriller also stars Billy Boyd, known for his role in Lord of the Rings.

The movie was filmed in 2020 in Detroit and is distributed by Gravitas Ventures. Kelly has been acting for 25 years.

“The Braumart is actually where I started my acting journey when I was a kid. I started acting in community theatre here. The very first film I ever worked on was filmed right here at a different part of the Braumart,” said Kayla Kelly, Actress.

The premiere is Sunday at 1 p.m. CT at the Braumart Theatre in Iron Mountain. Tickets will be sold at the door, goodwill offering style.

