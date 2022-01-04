Dickinson County musician participates in Swedish reality TV show

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - “Friday Night” is one of the tracks from musician Trevor Ohlsen’s new album named “These are my Memories.” He will release it next week. Ohlsen has been playing the guitar since he was 10-years-old.

“All the songs are stories about my own life. I always try and write from personal life experiences. As an artist, that’s what makes us all unique. We can all be musicians and singers, but it’s crucial we all tell our own story,” Ohlsen said.

“Friday Night” follows the trials and tribulations of a relationship. Ohlsen says he wrote it in 45 minutes.

A unique opportunity showed Ohlsen that his musical talents run in the family. In 2021, Ohlsen and nine other Swedish-Americans traveled to Sweden to participate in the Swedish show Allt för Sverige. The show introduces the participants to Swedish culture to discover family heritage.

“My Great-Great-Grandfather Carl left Sweden in 1879, hopped on a ship, and went off to better things. He came right here to Iron Mountain in 1879, three years after Iron Mountain was established,” Ohlsen explained.

Ohlsen was born and raised in Iron Mountain. He learned that music has been in his family for generations.

“They were able to trace music all the way back to the early 1700s, to the year 1711,” Ohlsen said. “My family was very active in the music in the church, and they did that for five generations.”

Ohlsen is currently an independent musician. His recording studio is also his bedroom.

“You have complete control of everything you want to do. I get to do all the nitty-gritty work, which I love to do,” Ohlsen said.

The album releases on January 14 on streaming platforms, and the Swedish reality show premieres on January 16.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.