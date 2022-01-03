Advertisement

Seahawks score early and often against Lions

Wilson tosses four touchdown passes
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEATTLE, Wash. (WLUC) - Rashaad Penny rushed for a career-high 170 yards and two touchdowns, Russell Wilson threw three of his four TD passes to DK Metcalf, and the Seattle Seahawks routed the Detroit Lions 51-29. Seattle closed out its home schedule with its most impressive offensive showing of the season. Penny rumbled for 144 yards in the first half, while Wilson threw TD passes to Metcalf and Tyler Lockett as Seattle built a 31-7 halftime lead. It was the fifth 50-point game in franchise history. Amon-Ra St. Brown ran for one touchdown and caught another for the Lions, but it was a lackluster performance by Detroit after several competitive games.

