The Ryan Report - January 2, 2022

This week, Don Ryan reflects on past interviews with people that decided to retire in 2021.
By Don Ryan
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan revisits conversations he had in 2021 with Greg Trick, Mike Angeli, and Captain Raymond Sheldon and his wife about their retirement.

Trick retired from TV6 after 30 years, Angeli was the Marquette City Manager and worked for the city for nearly 45 years, and Sheldon was a great lakes captain.

Check out Part 1 with Trick above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

