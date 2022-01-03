Advertisement

Powerball ticket sales helping small business

The Grain ‘N’ Grape is a small liquor store on US-2 & 41.
Powerball form.
Powerball form.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - With the Powerball jackpot sitting at $540 million, the Grain ‘N’ Grape’s lotto sales are up.

Despite the mid-day lull, Evelyn Clouse, fill-in clerk at the liquor store, says business will pick up once people get off work.

“It’ll be coming in and out with people, so it’ll be a busy night,” she said.

With more people coming into the store for lotto sales, Clouse says overall business increases, too.

“We’re just a small liquor store and we are on the main highway, which helps, but with your big box stores and that now coming up, it’s making it difficult for the owners of the small businesses,” said Clouse.

Profits from all Michigan Lottery sales help local schools. According to the Michigan Lotto website, about 28 cents for every dollar spent on Michigan Lotto in 20-20 went towards schools – about $1.8 billion.

Back in 2010, The Grain ‘N’ Grape sold a winning $141 million ticket to a Gladstone man. The store is hoping for repeated success.

“Good luck everyone and hopefully you got that lucky ticket,” said Clouse.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday at 11 p.m. Ticket sales close at 10:59 p.m.

