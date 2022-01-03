Advertisement

Packers rout Vikings, Clinch home field advantage through NFC Playoffs

Rodgers throws two td passes
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams reacts after catchiong a touchdown pass during the first half...
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams reacts after catchiong a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUC) - Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes, A.J. Dillon ran for two more scores and the Green Bay Packers routed the Minnesota Vikings 37-10 on Sunday night to wrap up the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed. Green Bay’s victory, coupled with Philadelphia’s 20-16 triumph at Washington earlier in the day, dropped the Vikings (7-9) from postseason contention and gave the Eagles a playoff berth. The Vikings were playing without quarterback Kirk Cousins after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. The Packers (13-3) are the lone NFL team with an unbeaten home record and have a chance to reach the Super Bowl without leaving Lambeau Field, where the temperature was 11 degrees with a wind chill of 1 just before kickoff.

