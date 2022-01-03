Advertisement

MSU to require vaccination proof or negative test for events

Michigan State University
Michigan State University(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:56 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University now is requiring proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend athletic, music, art and theater events on the East Lansing campus.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event will be required of all attendees ages 12 and older, the university said. Persons who cannot provide the required information won’t be allowed into the venue, it said.

The policy applies to men’s and women’s basketball, hockey, wrestling and gymnastics home events.

The first scheduled athletic event with the policy in effect will be the men’s basketball game against Nebraska on Jan. 5 and it will continue for the duration of winter/indoor athletic events.

The university’s indoor mask requirement remains in effect for events and all MSU indoor spaces.

To meet the vaccine requirement, attendees must show their COVID-19 vaccination card or a digital image along with a photo ID matching the name on the card. Attendees who cannot provide proof of vaccination should bring a photo ID and either a printout or photo of their negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before the event start time. People ages 17 and under accompanied by an adult will not be required to show a photo ID.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris, Jennifer & baby James Edward Dupuis (New Year baby)
First baby born in 2022 in the UP
Coronavirus in schools.
Michigan urges schools to delay events or make them virtual
Photos of front-loader that sustained damage in fire
No injuries reported following vehicle fire in Kingsford
Courtesy: DNR
DNR gives update on 2021 cougar sightings
Handcuffs graphic
K.I.N.D. Drug Enforcement Team announces arrests in drug trafficking investigation

Latest News

The Copper Country Curling Club's headquarters in the historic Drill Shop building
Copper Country Curling Club hosts open house at historic Drill Shop
Chris, Jennifer & baby James Edward Dupuis (New Year baby)
First baby born in 2022 in the UP
Hundreds dance to live music and welcome in 2022 with the first ball drop in Marquette in two...
New Year’s Eve Ball Drop returns to Downtown Marquette
Outdoor fun on New Year's at Marquette Mountain
New Year’s Day brings many people spending time outdoors