MSP Iron Mountain Post reflects on New Year’s travel

The Post reported no crashes with alcohol as a factor last week for Dickinson and Iron Counties
Exterior of the Iron Mountain Post
Exterior of the Iron Mountain Post
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post reported no crashes involving alcohol last week.

The post covers Dickinson and Iron Counties. In rural areas, the Post says the limited options of ride services create a challenge.

The Iron Mountain Post says double the number of troopers were on patrol over New Year Eve’s compared to any other holiday. The absence of crashes was thanks to community prevention.

“People are going to be out, and people are going to celebrate. They are very responsible. They line up things beforehand, and maybe the patrols out there are a deterrent as well, but we are just happy to report it went very well,” said Geno Basanese, MSP Community Service Trooper.

Basanese says in 2022 he hopes to continue to educate and promote safe driving habits.

Beacon House now accepting guests