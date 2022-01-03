Michigan’s first responders receive $5 million grant for training, recruitment

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer today announced the launch of a $5 million grant program to assist local governments in addressing critical needs in recruiting and training first responders.

“First responders are on the front lines of our health and our safety, and are always there for us when we need them the most,” Governor Whitmer said. “We have to work together to put them first. We must find ways to recruit and train the next generation these real-life community heroes today so they can be there for us tomorrow. With these new grants, we can hire more law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and local corrections officers to keep us all safe.”

As a part of the First Responder Training and Recruitment Grant Program, all Michigan cities, villages, townships, counties or fire authorities are eligible to apply for a grant up to $100,000 related to first responder training and recruitment. First responders are police officers, firefighters, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), paramedics and local unit of government corrections officers.

The purpose of the grant program is to support efforts of local governments to expand recruitment, improve training, and provide additional professional development and support to first responders in local governments.

Out of the $5 million appropriated for the First Responder Training and Recruitment Grant Program, $2 million has been designated for communities with a per capita property value of less than $15,000.

Eligible communities applying for a grant must include in their application the program purpose, demonstrating how budgeted costs directly relate to recruitment or training of first responders. Priority will be given to projects that will be completed by Sept. 30, 2022.

Applications must be submitted by Feb. 15, 2022.

“Michigan communities are prioritizing the recruitment and training of first responders,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “These dollars will help our communities provide better services to keep Michigan residents safe.”

Applications will be selected for funding by the Michigan Department of Treasury based on program purpose, eligibility and criteria. Projects are funded on a reimbursement basis.

To learn more about the First Responder Training and Recruitment Grant Program, go to Michigan.gov/FRG.

